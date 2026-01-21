'Purvodaya' vision accelerating development in Northeast, says PM Modi

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government's 'Purvodaya' vision, aimed at accelerating development in eastern India, is also playing a transformative role in driving growth and progress in the Northeastern region.

In a letter to Chief Minister Manik Saha on the occasion of Tripura's Statehood Day, the Prime Minister said that for decades, it was an undeniable reality that the people of the Northeast, including Tripura, felt distant and isolated from the national mainstream.