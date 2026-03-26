Punjabi University raises budget for promotion, development of Punjabi language

Patiala: Punjabi University has increased its budget allocation for the promotion and development of the Punjabi language from Rs 16 crore to Rs 20 crore for the next financial year.
The decision was taken at a Finance Committee meeting, which also approved a deficit budget of Rs 125 crore for the 2026-27 session.
Vice Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh said the university has projected an income of Rs 631 crore, including government grants and internal resources, against an estimated expenditure of Rs 756 crore.
He said 43.40 per cent of the total budget has been allocated for teaching, research, educational reforms and Punjabi language promotion.
An amount of Rs 75 lakh has been set aside for a new initiative, 'Vice-Chancellor Conference Series', aimed at improving teaching and research activities across departments.
The university has also allocated Rs 15 lakh as travel grants for faculty to attend academic seminars and conferences in India and abroad.
For infrastructure and security, Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for maintenance and repairs, Rs 30 lakh for 'Zero Waste' initiatives and Rs 25 lakh for installation of CCTV cameras, along with additional funds to strengthen security.
To promote sports, Rs 2 crore has been allocated, including enhanced diet allowances for athletes.
Singh said the university has cleared 20 per cent of its pending liabilities and is working to clear the remaining dues.
He added that construction of new hostels is a priority, with central government approval for two hostels for Other Backward Caste (OBC) students.
He also said provisions have been made to set up gyms in hostels.
The vice-chancellor thanked the Punjab government for salary grants and urged it to increase financial support for 2026-27.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.