Kejriwal hails Punjab’s rise to No. 1 in NITI Aayog's education survey

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hailed Punjab's performance in the education sector, claiming that the state had clinched the top position in the country in a NITI Aayog survey, overtaking Keralam.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said Punjab, which was earlier ranked 27th in an assessment, has now reached the number one position in education within four years of the AAP government coming to power in 2022.

"Punjab, which once ranked 27th in the education of government schools, has now reached the first position. It has even left behind states like Keralam... Our government was formed in 2022. And in the 2020 survey, Punjab was ranked at the 27th position. From the 27th position to number one--it has only been four years since our government took office," Kejriwal said.

Calling it a "historic transformation" in government schools, the AAP leader said the achievement reflects the party's focus on education and healthcare reforms.

"Today, I want to give you a piece of good news. Punjab has ranked number one in the field of education in the entire country. This is not our survey; it is the Central Government's NITI Aayog's education survey. Going from 27th to number one in just four years is a very big deal. It gives a great deal of hope. If we want, we can do it. It's a matter of intent. If the intent is there, anything is possible," he said.

The former Delhi Chief Minister said the AAP had consistently accorded the highest priority to education and health, citing the party's governance model in Delhi and Punjab.

"The Aam Aadmi Party places the highest emphasis on the fields of education and healthcare. Earlier, we had our government in Delhi, where we did exceptional work in the field of education. Now we have our government in Punjab, where we are putting all our efforts into providing quality education to the children. I am not saying that everything has become perfect, but it is a work in progress. A major milestone has been achieved, which has brought tremendous confidence to the entire education system within Punjab," he added.

Kejriwal also highlighted the performance of students studying in government schools, claiming that several had successfully cleared competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE.

"Today, the teachers and principals are working with a lot of confidence and energy in Punjab. Students, especially those from government schools, are clearing NEET and JEE. The children of the poor studying in our government schools are now becoming doctors and engineers. It brings great joy to see this," he said.

He added that while more work remained to be done, the reported improvement had boosted confidence among teachers, principals and students across the state's education system.

"This is exactly what the work of governments should be," Kejriwal said.

(ANI)