Punjab top performer in school education: CM Mann

Ludhiana: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that his government's focus on strengthening government schools, modernising educational infrastructure and investing in teacher training has transformed the state into the country's top performer in school education.
He added that the success of government school students in competitive examinations such as NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and the Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) reflects the far-reaching impact of the government's education reforms.
He reaffirmed that education remains the most powerful instrument for eliminating poverty and empowering future generations.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Vardhman block at Government Primary School in Lohara, Mann said, "This new block has been constructed for Rs 5 crore. The entire cost has been borne by the Vardhman Textiles Group, for which I sincerely thank the group's leadership. The new block comprises 18 classrooms for students, along with furniture, and three rooms for the teaching staff."
Vardhman Textiles Group has been making a contribution towards strengthening educational infrastructure, particularly in government schools. The group has also constructed school buildings in the government schools of Lohara, Giaspura, Kasabad, Ladowal, Sekhewal and others, he said.
Mann further said no freebie or concession can eliminate poverty or other social maladies in the state. Education is the key that can pull people out of this vicious circle by raising their standard of living.
Due to the efforts of the state government, Punjab has surpassed Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi to secure the number one position in primary and middle-school education, Mann said, citing a NITI Aayog report.
The state government has upgraded primary and middle-school education, strengthened the system, introduced smart classrooms and provided advanced training to teachers, he said.
For the last four years, the state government has focused on teacher training, modern teaching methods and smart classrooms, and today Punjab stands at the top, he added.
"Earlier Kerala held the top position, but now Punjab has claimed the number one rank with a huge margin. More such efforts will be made in the coming time too," the chief minister said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.