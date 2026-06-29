Punjab to introduce AI, robotics and cyber safety in 425 government schools under Mission RAFTAAR

In a push towards technology-enabled education, the Punjab School Education Department has announced that artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cyber safety will be introduced in 425 government schools across the state under Mission RAFTAAR.

Mission RAFTAAR, or the Robotics and AI Framework for Teachers Advancement and Academia Readiness, has been launched as a pilot project to equip students with future-ready skills while preparing teachers to deliver technology-focused education in classrooms.

In the first phase, 23 government schools in Jalandhar, including 20 PM SHRI schools and three Government Senior Secondary Schools, have been selected for implementation.

According to an official communication issued by the department on June 22, the mission aims to transform selected government schools into "digital innovation hubs, where students move beyond being users of technology and become innovators, creators and problem-solvers."