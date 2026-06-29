Punjab to introduce AI, robotics and cyber safety in 425 government schools under Mission RAFTAAR

In a push towards technology-enabled education, the Punjab School Education Department has announced that artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cyber safety will be introduced in 425 government schools across the state under Mission RAFTAAR.
Mission RAFTAAR, or the Robotics and AI Framework for Teachers Advancement and Academia Readiness, has been launched as a pilot project to equip students with future-ready skills while preparing teachers to deliver technology-focused education in classrooms.
In the first phase, 23 government schools in Jalandhar, including 20 PM SHRI schools and three Government Senior Secondary Schools, have been selected for implementation.
According to an official communication issued by the department on June 22, the mission aims to transform selected government schools into "digital innovation hubs, where students move beyond being users of technology and become innovators, creators and problem-solvers."
Teachers to train at IIT Delhi and IISc Bengaluru
The initiative places teachers at the centre of its implementation.
Computer teachers from the selected schools will undergo specialised training before introducing AI, robotics, and IoT concepts in classrooms.
Deepak Arora, Project Director, Information and Communication Technology, Jalandhar, said, "Computer teachers from selected schools will undergo training in two batches at the IIT, Delhi, and the IISc, Karnataka, later this month."
According to the department, the teachers will be trained to help students understand how modern technologies function in real-world settings, including how connected devices, machines, and digital systems communicate with one another and can be used to solve practical problems.
Learning beyond computer literacy
Unlike conventional computer education, Mission RAFTAAR focuses on exposing students to emerging technologies through hands-on learning.
Students will be introduced to artificial intelligence, robotics, IoT, and cyber safety while learning how these technologies interact and are applied in everyday life. The programme aims to encourage innovation, critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving rather than limiting students to basic computer literacy.
Schools participating in the programme are also expected to receive infrastructure and equipment to support AI and robotics education, while students will be encouraged to develop projects for technology competitions at various levels.
The initiative comes as states across India attempt to integrate AI and digital literacy into school education in line with the growing demand for future-ready skills and the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.