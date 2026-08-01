Punjab to strengthen mental health fellowship under anti-drug campaign

Chandigarh: The Punjab government said on Friday it will open applications in early August for the second cohort of its Leadership in Mental Health Programme (LMHP), an initiative aimed at strengthening mental healthcare and rehabilitation under its anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashean Virudh.
Launched in February 2026, the programme is described by the government as India's first fellowship dedicated to tackling substance abuse through mental health leadership. Thirteen fellows from the inaugural batch are currently working across Punjab to strengthen mental healthcare services and support rehabilitation efforts.
The government plans to induct 10 fellows and seven senior associates in the second cohort to build a statewide network of trained professionals covering all 23 districts. Operating under the Department of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the state's Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit, the programme trains professionals from fields such as psychology, public health and social work.
Fellows commit to a two-year tenure and receive training in psychosocial interventions, relapse prevention, programme management, community-based rehabilitation and leadership. The training is conducted with support from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.
Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the programme combines leadership with empathy to strengthen the state's efforts against drug addiction. He said the government's campaign focuses not only on strict action against drug traffickers but also on the treatment, prevention and rehabilitation of people affected by substance abuse. According to the minister, addiction is a chronic health issue requiring sustained care.
The fellows work at district hospitals and de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, supporting patients and families, promoting relapse prevention, reducing stigma and improving community engagement. The fellows also assist healthcare workers, strengthen service delivery and help institutionalise best practices in mental healthcare, the government said.
The state said the initiative aims to place mental health and rehabilitation at the centre of its anti-drug strategy by combining enforcement with treatment, prevention and community support.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.