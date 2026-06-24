Punjab: Skill development programme launched for children in observation, special homes

Faridkot: The Punjab government on Wednesday launched a structured skill development programme for children living in observation homes and special homes, aimed at improving their employability and helping them become self-reliant.
Launching the programme at the Observation Home for Boys in Faridkot, Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the initiative reflects the state government's commitment to providing children under institutional care with opportunities for a better future.
She said that in the first phase, 211 of the 420 children residing in four child care institutions across the state will receive vocational training in employment-oriented trades.
The courses include Hairdresser and Stylist, Smartphone Assembly Technician and Multi-Skill Technician.
The minister said the programme has been designed according to the specific needs of children in observation and special homes.
While children in observation homes will receive training focused on discipline, confidence-building and employable skills, those in special homes will be provided vocational training linked to long-term rehabilitation and social reintegration.
"A child's future should not be defined by the circumstances that brought them into institutional care. Their future should be shaped by skills, hard work and determination," she said.
Apart from technical training, the programme will also focus on developing communication skills, work ethics, teamwork, self-confidence and a positive outlook towards life.
Sharing details, Baljit Kaur said 36 children at the Faridkot Observation Home will be trained as Hairdressers and Stylists.
At the Ludhiana Observation Home, 85 children will receive training, including 56 in Hairdresser and Stylist and 29 in Smartphone Assembly Technician courses.
At the Observation and Special Homes in Hoshiarpur, 90 children will be trained, including 30 children in Hairdresser and Stylist, 30 in Multi-Skill Technician and another 30 in Hairdresser courses.
The minister said the department would also provide certification, placement support, entrepreneurship guidance and post-training assistance to participating children.
She added that the model would be expanded to other homes in the future to help more children move towards self-reliance and meaningful careers.
Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon and Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chaba were also present on the occasion.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.