In the Youth Men Individual Skeet event, Zorawar Singh Bedi shot a consistent 119 out of 125 across five rounds (24, 25, 23, 25, 22) to claim the gold medal by a two-target margin. Rajasthan's Anjaneya Singh Mandawa took silver with 117 (25, 23, 22, 24, 23). The bronze medal was decided via a shoot-off between two Punjab shooters after both finished level on 116, with Yuvaan Neyol (22, 23, 24, 24, 23) edging past statemate Harazeez Singh Atwal (24, 24, 22, 22, 24) by 7–6 in the tie-breaker.