Punjab schools face a fresh political row over PSEB dues, vacant teachers and falling government-school enrolment

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (IANS): The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the protest by employees of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), who are demanding the release of outstanding dues.
Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon said the reality of the state government making tall claims about the education sector is now coming to the fore at the ground level.
He added that while the state government is imposing the financial burden of its free education schemes on the Punjab School Education Board, around Rs 574 crore is itself outstanding to the board from the state government.
He said this situation raises serious questions over the state government's financial mismanagement and its alleged lack of seriousness towards education.
Dhillon added that the problems in the education system are not limited to the school education board.
"More than 31,000 teacher posts are lying vacant in government schools across the state, while the number of students enrolled in government schools has declined by nearly six lakh over the past few years. Despite this, the state government continued to promote its so-called 'education revolution'."
Dhillon said that on the one hand thousands of teaching posts are vacant, on the other there is a decline of lakhs of students in government schools.
"Also, hundreds of crores of rupees owed to the education board remained unpaid by the state government."
These figures, he added, expose the state government's claims regarding the education sector.
He said that the board employees are being forced to take to the streets for their pending dues, salaries and other financial rights, while the state government continued to make tall claims about an 'education revolution' through advertisements.
"Education revolution in advertisements, but vacant posts, declining enrolment and employee protests on the ground, this is the real picture of the AAP government's education system," Dhillon added.
The BJP leader said the Punjab School Education Board is entitled to receive crores of rupees from various government departments towards students' fees, books, examination fees and other heads.
"Despite this, the state government's failure to release the outstanding amount is further weakening the board's financial position."
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.