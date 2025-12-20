Punjab rolls out skill-based education programme in 40 schools

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, along with Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, launched the Hunar Sikhiya School handbook on Friday, marking the introduction of a skill-based education programme across 40 schools in the state for the 2025–26 academic year.

The initiative is designed to prepare students of Classes XI and XII for high-growth and new-age careers by integrating practical, industry-aligned skills into the school curriculum.