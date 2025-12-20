Punjab rolls out skill-based education programme in 40 schools

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, along with Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, launched the Hunar Sikhiya School handbook on Friday, marking the introduction of a skill-based education programme across 40 schools in the state for the 2025–26 academic year.
The initiative is designed to prepare students of Classes XI and XII for high-growth and new-age careers by integrating practical, industry-aligned skills into the school curriculum.
As part of the launch, the leaders also honoured educators and technical partners who played a key role in developing the vocational programme’s industry-focused curriculum. Addressing the gathering, Bains highlighted the long-standing disconnect between formal education and employment needs, noting that a significant number of students complete schooling without being job-ready. Citing a survey of 2.8 lakh students and national-level data, he said that more than 45 per cent of school-leavers lack employable skills due to limited exposure to vocational training and challenging socio-economic conditions.
The new programme, he said, seeks to bridge this gap by aligning education with real-world industry demands. Echoing these views, Sisodia stressed the importance of moving away from rote learning and prioritising hands-on, practical knowledge to better prepare students for the future workforce.