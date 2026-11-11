Punjab reports Rs 271 crore in post-matric scholarships for over 2.7 lakh SC students

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has reported providing Rs 271 crore in post-matric scholarships to more than 2.7 lakh Scheduled Caste (SC) students under its Rangla Punjab mission, according to an advertorial published by The Tribune on November 11.
The scholarship initiative is intended to support students from economically weaker backgrounds in pursuing higher education and reduce financial barriers that can affect their continuation of studies. Post-matric scholarships provide financial assistance to eligible students pursuing education beyond Class 10, subject to the applicable scheme guidelines.
The government has also reported releasing Rs 196 crore during the 2025–26 financial year, benefiting more than 1.65 lakh students through scholarship support. The figures were highlighted as part of the state's education-related initiatives under the Rangla Punjab mission.
In addition to financial assistance, the state has introduced free or subsidised coaching facilities for students preparing for competitive examinations, including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance examination and examinations for entry into the Armed Forces.
The coaching initiative is aimed at students who may face difficulties accessing private coaching programmes because of their cost. Such support is intended to provide candidates from economically disadvantaged backgrounds with additional preparation opportunities for entrance and recruitment examinations.
Scholarship assistance and subsidised coaching are two approaches through which state governments seek to address financial barriers in school-to-college transitions and access to professional courses. However, the effectiveness of these initiatives also depends on timely disbursal of funds, awareness among eligible students, availability of coaching facilities and the quality of academic support.
The advertorial did not provide a detailed breakdown of the scholarship allocation by institution, course or district, or information on the number of students who have secured admission to higher education institutions through the coaching initiative.
The reported figures therefore offer an overview of the financial assistance announced under the mission, while further data would be required to assess its reach and impact on student enrolment and continuation in higher education.