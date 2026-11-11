Punjab reports Rs 271 crore in post-matric scholarships for over 2.7 lakh SC students

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has reported providing Rs 271 crore in post-matric scholarships to more than 2.7 lakh Scheduled Caste (SC) students under its Rangla Punjab mission, according to an advertorial published by The Tribune on November 11.

The scholarship initiative is intended to support students from economically weaker backgrounds in pursuing higher education and reduce financial barriers that can affect their continuation of studies. Post-matric scholarships provide financial assistance to eligible students pursuing education beyond Class 10, subject to the applicable scheme guidelines.

The government has also reported releasing Rs 196 crore during the 2025–26 financial year, benefiting more than 1.65 lakh students through scholarship support. The figures were highlighted as part of the state's education-related initiatives under the Rangla Punjab mission.