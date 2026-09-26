Protest at Chitkara University over claims of missing students

Patiala: Students at Chitkara University in Banur staged a protest late Friday night following claims that two female students were missing from the university campus, prompting police to take cognisance of the matter and initiate verification.



DSP Banur Sukhdev Singh said the police had received information about the concerns raised by students and had also noticed the matter being circulated on social media.

"I want to inform all parents that a matter came up today regarding Chitkara University, where students raised concerns about two girls being missing. We also saw the issue surfacing on social media. We have taken cognisance of the matter, but no one knows who is missing or the names of the girls. However, we will investigate the matter and conduct verification. All the children are safe here; there is no need to worry or panic," Sukhdev Singh said.



Police said that no concrete information confirming that two students were missing had so far been provided by the students. Despite the lack of confirmed details, police have taken a complaint and begun looking into the matter.