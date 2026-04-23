Ban sought on 'Lawrence of Punjab' documentary before OTT debut

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 23 (ANI): Police in Punjab have formally urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to block public access to an upcoming documentary series titled 'Lawrence of Punjab', scheduled for an April 27 release on OTT platform ZEE5.

In an official communication sent by Special Director General of Police (Cyber Crime), V. Neeraja, the state police raised serious concerns over the content of the documentary, which reportedly chronicles the life and criminal trajectory of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The series is said to include dramatised portrayals and real-life references to high-profile crimes, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and other violent incidents.

According to the letter, authorities fear that the documentary may "glorify and simplify organised crime," potentially influencing young audiences by normalising or romanticising criminal activities. The police also warned that such content could undermine ongoing law enforcement efforts and disturb public order in the state.

The request has been made under Section 69A(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with relevant provisions of the IT (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009. The Punjab Police have specifically asked for directions to ZEE5 to refrain from streaming the documentary and to remove access to its trailer globally.

The communication further cites previous observations by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of interviews of Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly recorded inside jail premises. The court had noted that such content could promote criminal activity and adversely impact ongoing trials, directing authorities to remove similar material from digital platforms.

Officials highlighted that internet-based content has a far wider reach and greater impact due to its audio-visual nature, making it more accessible and influential, especially among impressionable viewers.

The move comes amid growing scrutiny of crime-based content on digital platforms, particularly those perceived to sensationalise or glorify criminal figures. The Ministry is yet to respond to the request.

(ANI)