Punjab Police Constable Result 2026: Here's how to check merit list at punjabpolice.gov.in

The Punjab Police is all set to release the exam results for the post pf Constable soon. Candidates who had appeared for the written examination are advised to check their Punjab Police Constable results 2026 only on the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Once released, candidates can use their valid login credentials such as roll number and date of birth to check the Punjab Police results 2026. The exam authority will also release Punjab Police Constable merit list 2026 along with the results.

The Punjab Police Constable recruitment examination was conducted in online mode between July 1 and 30 at various exam centres. The Punjab Police Constable recruitment notification was released for a total of 3,298 vacancies in the District Police and Armed Police Cadres. The Punjab Police Constable provisional answer key was released on August 5.

Candidates who stand out in the written exam will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) as per the recruitment schedule.

How to check Punjab Police Constable result 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment section

Step 3: Click the results link under the "Recruitment of Constables in the District & Armed Cadres of Punjab Police-2026"

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number

Step 5: Submit the details to check results

Step 6: The Punjab Police Constable results 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of results for future need

