Punjab Police Constable physical admit card 2026 released at punjabpolice.gov.in; check exam dates

The Punjab Police has released the admit card for the physical test of Constable post. It has released Punjab Police Constable Physical admit card 2026 link on the official portal at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who had qulaified in the written exam and are eligible to appear for the Punjab Police Constable Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) can download the hall ticket with valid login credentials. One must use their registration number or login ID and password to download Punjab Police Constable physical admit card 2026. The exam authority will be conducting the Punjab Police PET/PMT from October 15 to 31, 2026. Aspirants are advised to check all the details available on the hall ticket such as PST/PMT date, reporting time, examination venue, roll number, and important instructions.

How to download Punjab Police Constable physical admit card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment section

Step 3: Find the Constable physical admit card download link

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as login ID or registration number and password

Step 5: Submit the credentials

Step 6: The Punjab Police physical admit card 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy for future need