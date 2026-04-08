Punjab: Mohali-based preparatory institute's cadet secures first rank in CDS merit list

Chandigarh: A cadet of Mohali-based Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI) secured the first All India Rank (AIR) in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Air Force List.
Jasnoor Singh, the MRSAFPI's 10th Course Cadet and the son of a businessman from Pathankot, will now proceed to the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad for the pre-flying training course, said an official statement.
His achievement marks the fifth time an MRSAFPI cadet has clinched the top rank nationwide, and the third such honour in just the last two years, showcasing the Punjab government's concerted efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the state's youth, it said.
MRSAFPI Cadet Sukhraj Singh Heera from Rupnagar secured the 4th All India Rank and is set to join the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, for the 161st course commencing in June.
Punjab Employment Generation and Skill Development Training Minister Aman Arora extended his heartiest congratulations to both cadets.
"This is just the beginning of their journey to become future officers of India's defence forces. I urge them to approach their training with utmost seriousness and dedication. Punjab is truly proud of their achievement," he said.
MRSAFPI Director Major General Ajay H Chauhan, VSM (Retd), congratulated Jasnoor and Sukhraj for bringing pride to their alma mater.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.