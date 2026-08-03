Punjab Minister says Haryana-based syndicate used advanced gadgets to target Baba Farid University exam

"From Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s darbar to the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev and Sri Guru Arjan Dev, we have given the world the message of equality and education. From Shaheed Bhagat Singh who taught us to question power, to Dr Har Gobind Khorana who won a Nobel, to Dr Narinder Singh Kapany who gave the world fibre optics, to Dr Gurtej Singh Sandhu who revolutionised semiconductor memory, this soil has produced giants," he said.