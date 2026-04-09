Punjab launches school attendance tracking system

Chandigarh: Punjab has pushed its Sikhya Kranti (education revolution) into the next phase, with Education Minister Harjot Bains, along with former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Thursday launching Mission Samrath 4.0, a foundational learning programme aimed at achieving global excellence in education.

The new phase introduces a state-wide attendance-tracking system, under which parents will receive daily SMS alerts on their child’s attendance, marking a shift towards real-time accountability and stronger learning continuity in classrooms.

Declaring it as the next big leap in the state’s education revolution, Bains said Punjab, already ranked number one in the PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development) survey, is now moving from recognition to results by tightening classroom accountability and scaling proven teaching practices.