Punjab launches Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students

Chandigarh: Punjab Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Sunday announced the launch of the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students for the 2026-27 academic session through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).
The minister said the portal has been accepting applications since July 1 and urged all eligible SC students to apply before the deadline to avail financial assistance for higher education.
She said the Punjab government is committed to ensuring that no deserving student is deprived of higher education due to financial constraints.
According to the schedule issued by the department, students can submit applications till November 15, while defective applications can be corrected up to November 30.
Educational institutions have also been asked to complete institute-level verification by November 30, while final verification by District, State and Ministry Nodal Officers will be completed by December 15.
Dr Baljit Kaur said the scholarship scheme reflects the state government's commitment to providing equal educational opportunities to Scheduled Caste students and promoting social justice.
She said the initiative is in line with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's vision of creating a "Rangla Punjab" by making quality education accessible to every deserving student irrespective of economic background.
The minister said the government is also focusing on creating better employment opportunities within Punjab so that educated youth can build successful careers in the state.
Scholarship schemes, coupled with transparent and merit-based recruitment, would help reduce the financial burden on economically weaker families and discourage brain drain, she added.
To ensure maximum coverage under the scheme, Dr Baljit Kaur directed District Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Officers to organise awareness and facilitation camps in villages, urban areas and remote regions so that eligible students are informed about the scheme and assisted in completing the application process.
She also directed the Departments of Higher Education, Medical Education and Research, Technical Education and Industrial Training, School Education and Animal Husbandry, along with all affiliated educational institutions, to actively help eligible students submit their applications within the prescribed timeline.
The minister reiterated that the Punjab government would continue extending every possible support to ensure that financial hardship does not become a barrier to higher education for deserving students.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.