Punjab school timings revised amid heatwave

Chandigarh: To provide relief to people amid the scorching weather conditions, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced revised working hours for all Punjab government offices, schools, and colleges.
Under the new schedule, working hours will change from the existing 9 am to 5 pm to a new slot of 7.30 am to 1.30 pm. This change will apply to all schools and colleges within the state.
According to sources, government offices will not have lunch breaks following the new schedule.
Mann stated that these revised timings will take effect starting May 25 and remain in place until further notice.
An official statement quoting the chief minister said that the new timings would apply to all offices of the Punjab government, as well as schools and colleges.
"The decision has been taken to facilitate the common people so they can conveniently get their work done in government offices during the scorching heat. The decision was taken after due consultation with all stakeholders to ensure the welfare of everyone," Mann said.
He also pointed out that data from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) shows that peak power demand begins after 1 pm; therefore, the new office hours will contribute to reducing electricity consumption and ease the strain on the power infrastructure.
The chief minister noted that employees will have more time to spend with their children, who will return home around the same time due to the revised timings for schools and colleges.
"The decision reflects the Punjab Government's people-centric approach and commitment towards improving the daily lives of citizens," he added.
Recently, maximum temperatures in several locations across Punjab have approached the 45-degree Celsius mark.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.