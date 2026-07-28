PSRLM recruitment under scrutiny after Punjab and Haryana HC finds gaps in selection records

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered an independent scrutiny of the recruitment process conducted by the Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission (PSRLM), observing prima facie irregularities in the selection procedure and directing that the original recruitment records be taken into judicial custody.

The directions came while hearing a batch of petitions, challenging the recruitment process.

The petitioners alleged that although the recruitment process carried 100 marks--70 for the written examination and 30 for interview, educational qualifications and experience--the authorities failed to disclose the head-wise allocation of marks.

They also contended that the final selection list was uploaded without any authorised signature, official seal or date, while the mandatory provisional list of eligible candidates was never published. The petitioners further alleged that category-wise seat distribution was altered after the recruitment process had commenced and one advertised post remained unfilled without justification.

After examining the original recruitment records produced before the court, Justice Sandeep Moudgil observed that the evaluation records reflected only 70 marks for the written examination and 10 marks for the interview, with no separate assessment or allocation of marks for educational qualifications and experience, despite the advertisement specifically providing 10 marks each for those components.

The court further noted that the respondents failed to produce any contemporaneous record showing that marks under educational qualifications and experience had actually been awarded. It observed that the absence of such records raises serious concerns regarding the fairness, transparency and legality of the entire recruitment exercise.

In view of the alleged irregularities, the High Court directed that the complete original recruitment record be taken into judicial custody and handed over to the Registrar (Judicial).

The court also ordered the constitution of an independent committee under its supervision to conduct a comprehensive scrutiny of the recruitment process. Advocate Vishal Sharma has been appointed as Amicus Curiae to head the committee.

He will be assisted by Advocate Anjali Singh, Harmandeep Singh, Deputy Director, Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, Punjab, and Amrinderpal Singh, DDPO (HQ), Department of Rural Development and Panchayats.

The committee has been tasked with verifying whether candidates had submitted all requisite educational and experience documents, examining the authenticity of experience certificates and the authorities issuing them, checking whether marks were awarded strictly as per the notified criteria, and scrutinising the overall transparency and legality of the selection process.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 31, 2026.