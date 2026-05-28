Punjab govt schools to hold statewide ‘Education Mahotsav’ on May 30

The Punjab School Education Department will organise a statewide “Sikhya da Maha Jashan” (Education Mahotsav) across all government schools on May 30, combining Mega Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs), parent workshops and student felicitation ceremonies in a major outreach initiative.

The event will be held in all primary, middle, high and senior secondary government schools across Punjab, with regular classes remaining suspended for the day to allow participation by students and parents.

According to a communication issued by the department to District Education Officers, the programme is being organised to celebrate Punjab’s recent achievements in national education assessments. The state secured first place in the Union Ministry of Education’s Performance Grading Index (PGI 2) for 2024-25 and also earned the ‘Prachešta Grade-1’ ranking in NITI Aayog’s School Education Quality Report 2026.

“The event is being organised to celebrate Punjab’s top rankings in national education metrics,” the department said in its official communication.

As part of the celebrations, local MLAs and dignitaries will honour school staff with appreciation certificates. Students securing top positions in board examinations, scoring full marks in subjects or clearing competitive examinations such as JEE and CLAT will also be felicitated.

Upper-primary students beginning internships or progressing through the English Edge Programme are set to receive motivational certificates during the programme.

In an effort to strengthen parent-school engagement, the department has directed schools to move away from “traditional lecture-style meetings” and instead organise interactive one-hour workshops for parents in batches of 30 to 40 participants.

The sessions will focus on maintaining learning routines during the summer vacation, creating healthy study environments at home and gathering parental feedback through suggestion boxes.

To maximise participation, schools have been instructed to spread awareness through “WhatsApp messages, morning assemblies, student-made invitation cards and announcements at local religious places.”

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct a live YouTube orientation session for school heads and administrative staff ahead of the event to streamline preparations.

Senior education officials are also expected to inspect selected schools during the programme, while school heads have been directed to upload reports through a departmental Google Form. The department will additionally conduct random phone calls to parents to gather direct feedback after the event.