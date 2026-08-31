Punjab Governor launches youth facilitation centre in Ludhiana

Dr Sahney said the Sun Foundation runs a network of skill centres across Punjab, through which 6,560 youth have been trained, 5,426 placed in jobs and 410 supported toward self-employment. He further informed that the foundation has adopted 12 drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in Punjab, providing skill training to 500 recovering patients every year, with over 1,000 placed in jobs and 250 moving into self-employment.