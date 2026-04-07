Punjab FM approves recruitment for 70 posts in Planning dept

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday approved the direct recruitment for 70 vacant posts in the planning department.
In a statement here, Cheema said a nod had been granted to initiate direct recruitment for various Group A, B, and C posts for the Directorate of Statistics and the Economic Policy and Planning Board.
Of the 70 vacancies, 68 will be filled in the Directorate of Statistics.
He said the vacant posts include the positions for 14 Assistant Research Officers, 50 Investigators, and four Senior Assistants.
The remaining two posts â€“ Group-A Programmer and one Senior Assistant â€“ are allocated to the Economic Policy and Planning Board, he said.
Cheema said a memorandum was moved before the Punjab Cabinet initially proposing the recruitment of 140 officials across different categories in these two institutions.
"During the Cabinet meeting held on March 29, an approval was granted to fill fifty per cent of the proposed posts, which brought the total number of approved vacancies for the current recruitment drive to 70," he said.
The Subordinate Services Selection Board will now take steps to expedite the recruitment and ensure that these vacancies are filled transparently at the earliest possible time, he said, according to a statement.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.