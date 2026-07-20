Punjab FC youth team’s Japan tour reveals the value of international exposure for young Indian footballers

Fukuoka [Japan], July 20 (ANI): Punjab FC technical director Giuseppe Cristaldi reflected on the club's youth team's exposure tour to Japan and thanked the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) for the competition.

During the tour in Japan, Punjab FC youth sides registered dominant wins over Avispa Fukuoka and Giravanz Kitakyushu but lost to FC Baleine Shimonoseki in their final game on Sunday via penalties.

Speaking after the final game of the tour to Baleine Shimonoseki on Sunday to ANI, Giuseppe termed the game as their "most difficult and interesting game of the tour", noting how his youth side played against a senior-level team. He also pointed out different levels of challenge and intensity in each match.

"It has been a very intense game. Our boys did very well, as you mentioned in the first two matches. We faced two youth teams which are playing at the highest level in the Japanese system. One of them was Avispa Fukuoka, whose senior team is in the J1 league. So we are talking about the top level in Japan."

"While the last match, which ended in a draw (the Sunday match against Baleine Shimonoseki) and as you mentioned, an unfortunate loss on penalties, was against a senior team which plays at state level. So it was a great challenge. Obviously the challenges were different. I would say it was a kind of growth in terms of challenges and intensity in the three different matches."

"So we concluded with the most difficult one, I would say, but at the same time probably the most interesting one as well. Because we were able to see where we are standing, at which level, considering that we are a youth team, an under-21 team. So playing against a senior team in a stadium with fans, supporters, cheering for the local team, I mean it was for sure for the boys a great experience," he continued.

Giuseppe said that even if they lost on penalties, they will still take the loss positively and will carry the experience in Japan with them for the rest of their lives.

"The great experience that we had all over the ten days here in Japan, which is something that for sure all the players and the staff will carry for the rest of their lives. Not only because of football but again because of the life experience that we were able to get here in Japan," he continued.

The Punjab FC technical director hailed RFDL as a "great asset" for Indian football.

"I have to say that Reliance with RFDL has been a great asset for Indian football. Providing the opportunity for an Indian youth player ay under 21 stage, so after the under-18 and before the senior team, to get that kind of gap and bridge that there is between the senior team and the youth level. So playing this competition, it is absolutely extremely important, not only for us, but for all the Indian teams that take part in this competition," he said.

"Last year we played 23 matches (in the RFDL season), which is an outstanding number of games for a youth team. Combined with the matches that we played in the Punjab Super League, we reached over 40 matches played. So for these players, it is absolutely vital to play matches," he added.

Noting that without game time and matches, there is no development for players, he thanked RFDL for the exposure tour and expressed happiness at earning the qualification for it by finishing in the top three of the RFDL 2025-26 season.

"Another outstanding and incredible opportunity to develop, not only from the technical point of view, but even from the mental point of view. To have a great experience here in one of the top countries in Asia. Football-wise, and a country with a great culture. So thanks to Reliance for the continuous support to all the Indian clubs and to Indian football," he signed off.

The Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) Japan Exposure Tour concluded on a positive note on Sunday as Bengaluru FC and FC Goa registered impressive victories on the final matchday, while Punjab FC were denied a win dramatically after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.

Bengaluru FC capped off a flawless tour, holding Avispa Fukuoka to a goalless draw before emerging 4-3 winners in the penalty shootout. The Blues showcased defensive resilience throughout the contest and kept their composure from the spot to secure their third win in three matches, ending the exposure tour with a perfect record.

FC Goa rounded off their campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Giravanz Kitakyushu after two losses.

Malsawmtluanga opened the scoring in the 10th minute to give the Gaurs an early advantage before Sojiro equalised shortly after the restart. Goa responded strongly, with Sitroy Carvalho and Shawn Fernandes finding the back of the net in the second half to seal their first win of the tour.

Punjab FC looked set to end the tour with another victory after Singamayum Shami's 38th-minute strike gave them the lead against Baleine Shimonoseki. However, Koyama Hanu scored in the second minute of stoppage time to level the scores at 1-1 and force a penalty shootout. Punjab narrowly lost the shootout 7-6 despite another spirited display.

The Japan Exposure Tour, organised by Reliance Foundation as part of the RFDL pathway, provided India's leading U-21 clubs with invaluable international experience against Japanese opposition. Across the tour, the teams were challenged by different playing styles, high-intensity competition and a professional football environment, offering players and staff important learning opportunities both on and off the pitch.