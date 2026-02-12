Punjab Education Minister orders overhaul after spotting deficiencies at Government school visit

Chandigarh: Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Senior Secondary School in Hoshiyarpur and immediately directed the concerned officers to take necessary action, after witnessing the degrading condition of the school.



During the visit, the state Education Minister walked through the corridors to the classrooms of the school. Later, he inspected the playground area of the school, which allows He also interact with the students and the teaching staff of the school.



In a post on X, he wrote, "Conducted a surprise visit to Senior Secondary School, Hoshiarpur (New Chandigarh, Mohali). The school requires a major revamp, and I have directed the concerned officers to take immediate necessary action to upgrade the infrastructure."