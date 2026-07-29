Punjab CM Mann says 69,000 merit-based government jobs given with zero paper leaks

He said, “A few days ago, we did detect a case of cheating during a pharmacy examination. The exam started at 11 a.m., and by 11:15 a.m. we had found that a candidate was using a Bluetooth-enabled pen to scan the question paper and receive answers through an earpiece from people sitting outside. The Punjab Police acted immediately, arrested 10 candidates along with an 11-member gang operating from outside, and sent them to jail. Punjab works on the principle of ‘No Cash, No Farmaish’, only merit.”