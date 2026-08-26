Punjab CM approves over 120% salary hike for Adarsh School teachers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday approved a more than 120% increase in salaries of teachers working in Adarsh Schools, raising their monthly pay from around Rs 10,000 to more than Rs 22,000.

The decision will benefit around 1,100 teachers, according to an official release. Mann announced the decision after chairing a meeting with a delegation of Adarsh School teachers.

The Chief Minister said the teachers would also receive facilities on the Kendriya Vidyalaya pattern, which would improve their service conditions.

“Teachers are the backbone of our education system. For nearly two decades, these teachers have served with dedication despite receiving a meagre salary. Our government has decided to correct this long-standing injustice by increasing their salaries by more than 120 percent,” Mann said.

More than 15,000 students are currently enrolled in the state's CBSE-affiliated Adarsh Schools, Mann said.

The Chief Minister said the government had accepted the teachers' legitimate demands and would continue to safeguard their interests.

“When teachers feel secure and respected, students receive better education. Our priority is to safeguard the interests of teachers so that the future of every child studying in these schools remains secure,” he said.

Mann also said successive governments had neglected the teachers despite their role in the state's education system. The latest decision is aimed at improving their pay and service conditions after years of relatively low salaries.