Punjab Chief Minister warns Centre over higher education bill

Chandigarh, June 20 (IANS): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has opposed the proposed ‘Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhiniyam Bill – 2025’ (Higher Education Bill), warning that the legislation could make higher education more expensive, weaken opportunities for students from ordinary families and diminish the ability of states to address local educational needs.
In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CM Mann urged the Centre to reconsider the Bill and hold wider consultations before implementing reforms that could significantly alter the higher education landscape.
Emphasising that crores of parents across the country pin their hopes and dreams on their children’s education, CM Mann said higher education must remain a pathway of opportunity for the child of a farmer, labourer or shopkeeper, not become a burden on families.
He asserted that India’s progress depends on making higher education more accessible, affordable and inclusive by investing more in universities, infrastructure, faculty and research, rather than measures that could increase costs and centralise decision-making.
In the missive, CM Mann said he was writing not merely as the Chief Minister of Punjab but also as a representative of crores of parents across India, whose greatest hopes are tied to the education of their children.
“Every family wants its child to receive quality education, stand on his or her own feet, secure dignified employment and contribute to the progress of the nation. That is why education is not merely an administrative subject; it is a question concerning India’s bright future,” he wrote.
The Chief Minister said he initially hoped the proposed legislation would strengthen the quality, accountability and global competitiveness of higher educational institutions. However, after carefully studying the Bill, he expressed serious concerns that it seeks to centralise the most important decisions in higher education, with far-reaching consequences for students, teachers, universities, and state governments.
Raising his major concern, CM Mann said the Bill appears to focus more on centralisation of power than on improving educational quality.
“The success of an education system depends upon how effectively it understands the needs of students, teachers and local communities. In a country as vast and diverse as India, every state faces different social, economic and educational challenges,” he added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.