Punjab Cabinet approves free bus travel for NEET students, attendants

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday approved a series of key decisions aimed at providing major relief to students appearing in the re-conducted NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination, besides generating employment opportunities for the youth, strengthening public infrastructure, promoting sustainable waste management and clean energy.

The decisions include free bus travel for NEET aspirants and one attendant, recruitment of 1,013 lecturers and 156 Junior Engineers (JEs), establishment of wet waste-based compressed biogas projects in Patiala and Jalandhar, and key amendments to the Industrial and Business Development Policy, 2026, to boost investment and industrial growth.