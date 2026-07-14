Punjab brings private school fees under regulatory framework

Chandigarh: Delivering a historic relief to over 32 lakh students and their families, the Punjab government has brought private school fees under a strict regulatory framework by promulgating the Punjab Regulation of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.

The ordinance caps annual fee hikes at five per cent, mandates refunds where fee increases have exceeded 15 per cent over the last three years, treats all charges, including transport and building fees, as part of tuition fees, and prescribes stringent penalties, including derecognition, for violations.