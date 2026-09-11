Punjab BJP announces massive statewide campaign to address drug crisis destroying lives of local youth

Dhillon said the Yatra will focus on three major challenges confronting Punjab today -- the growing drugs menace, deteriorating law and order, and corruption at every level of governance, from the tehsil and police station to the Chief Minister’s Office. He said it is not merely an anti-drug awareness yatra, but an attempt to confront the grave threat that drugs pose to Punjabiyat, “our culture, values, courage and the proud identity of the land of the Gurus”.