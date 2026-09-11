Punjab BJP announces massive statewide campaign to address drug crisis destroying lives of local youth

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (IANS): The Punjab BJP will take out four statewide “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatras” under the tagline “Bhajpa Da Naara, Nasha Mukauna Saara” to mobilise people across all 117 Assembly constituencies, with national president Nitin Nabin flagging off the march on September 18 from Madhopur in Pathankot district, said state party chief Kewal Singh Dhillon here on Friday.
Dhillon said the Yatra will focus on three major challenges confronting Punjab today -- the growing drugs menace, deteriorating law and order, and corruption at every level of governance, from the tehsil and police station to the Chief Minister’s Office. He said it is not merely an anti-drug awareness yatra, but an attempt to confront the grave threat that drugs pose to Punjabiyat, “our culture, values, courage and the proud identity of the land of the Gurus”.
“The drug crisis is tearing families apart, particularly causing immense pain to mothers and sisters, pushing Punjab’s youth, traditionally known for their contribution to the armed forces, sports and nation-building, towards addiction, fuelling crime, violence and gang-related activities, worsening the law-and-order situation, and imposing a heavy financial burden on families forced into debt or to sell their land and assets for treatment,” he said.
Sharing details of all four yatras, Dhillon said party President Nabin will flag off the first yatra from Madhopur and before concluding in Jalandhar it will pass through the Sujanpur, Pathankot, Bhoa, Dina Nagar, Gurdaspur, Qadian, Hargobindpur, Batala, Fatehgarh Churian, Dera Baba Nanak, Ajnala, Raja Sansi, Attari, Amritsar West, Amritsar Central, Amritsar South, Amritsar East, Amritsar (North), Majitha, Jandiala, Baba Bakala, Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib, Khem Karan, Patti, Ferozepur city, Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur Rural, Zira, Sultanpur Lodhi, Bholath, Kapurthala, Nakodar, Shahkot and Jalandhar Cantonment Assembly constituencies.
The second yatra will start by paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on September 19 and before concluding in Jalandhar it will pass through the Assembly constituencies of Samrala, Payal, Khanna, Amloh, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bassi Pathana, Dera Bassi, Mohali, Kharar, Chamkaur Sahib, Ropar, Anandpur Sahib, Garhshankar, Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur, Sham Chaurasi, Dasuya, Mukerian, Urmar, Adampur, Balachaur, Nawanshahr, Banga and Phagwara.
The third yatra will start from Fazilka on September 20 from Sadiqi Border (Asafwala 1971 War Memorial) and, before concluding in Jalandhar it will pass through the constituencies of Fazilka, Balluana, Abohar, Jalalabad, Muktsar Sahib, Malout, Gidderbaha, Jaito, Kotkapura, Faridkot, Bagha Purana, Nihal Singh Wala, Dharamkot, Moga, Jagraon, Raikot, Dakha, Malerkotla, Amargadh, Gill, Sahnewal and Ludhiana (Urban).
The fourth yatra will start by paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on September 21 and before concluding in Jalandhar it will pass through Talwandi Sabo, Maur, Rampura Phul, Bhucho Mandi, Bathinda (Rural), Bathinda (Urban), Mansa, Sardulgarh, Budhlada, Bhadaur, Barnala, Mehal Kalan, Dhuri, Sangrur, Sunam, Dirba, Lehra, Shutrana, Nabha, Patiala (Rural), Patiala (Urban), Sanaur and Rajpura constituencies.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.