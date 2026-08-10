Punjab Assembly approves bill to cap annual school fee hike at 5%

Chandigarh: The most-debated issue in Punjab has become a law after Punjab Assembly passed a bill, which aimed at capping fee hikes by private schools at 5 per cent per annum. On the last day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha monsoon session, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains tabled the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Un-aided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the House.

According to the official sources, the bill will not allow un-aided educational institution to increase its fee by more than 5 per cent. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the bill will cover around 7,800 private schools in the state, directly benefiting around 32 lakh students. He said the new bill will bring a big relief to parents. Punjab CM also said the ceiling will cover not only the tuition fees but also all mandatory charges and funds collected by schools.