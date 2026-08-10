Punjab Assembly approves bill to cap annual school fee hike at 5%

Chandigarh: The most-debated issue in Punjab has become a law after Punjab Assembly passed a bill, which aimed at capping fee hikes by private schools at 5 per cent per annum. On the last day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha monsoon session, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains tabled the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Un-aided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the House.
According to the official sources, the bill will not allow un-aided educational institution to increase its fee by more than 5 per cent. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the bill will cover around 7,800 private schools in the state, directly benefiting around 32 lakh students. He said the new bill will bring a big relief to parents. Punjab CM also said the ceiling will cover not only the tuition fees but also all mandatory charges and funds collected by schools.
Punjab private school fee hike at 5%
According to the bill passed by Punjab Assembly, the annual fee includes all amounts charged which includes tuition fee, development fee, annual charges, activity charges, smart class or technology charges, transportation charges (where not separately contracted), laboratory and library charges, examination charges, any other funds.
All the educational institutions will be required to refund parents in cases where cumulative fee increases have exceeded 15 per cent over the last three years. The bill was brought by amending the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016.
With inputs of PTI