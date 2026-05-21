Punjab announces free bus travel for NEET UG aspirants

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced free travel on Punjab Roadways buses for students appearing for the NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21. Candidates will be allowed to travel free between June 20 and 22 by presenting their admit cards, which will be treated as valid bus tickets.

The decision comes after concerns were raised over the financial burden faced by aspirants travelling to examination centres, especially students from economically weaker backgrounds. Mann said the government wanted to ensure that no deserving candidate faced hardship while appearing for the national-level medical entrance examination.

The move follows an appeal by Arvind Kejriwal, who had highlighted complaints from students regarding transportation costs and stress after the cancellation of the original NEET UG 2026 examination.

The National Testing Agency cancelled the May 3 NEET UG examination following allegations of a paper leak and scheduled the re-exam for June 21 under revised security arrangements.