Chitkara University suspends academic activities till Oct 1 after LPU unrest

Patiala: The Chitkara University has decided to suspend all the academic activities till October 1, a day after students held a huge protest and allegedly set a police vehicle on fire over unverified claims that two female students committed suicide on the campus.
The university has asked faculty and staff members to continue attending the campus and carrying out administrative responsibilities. Since October 2 is a national holiday and the weekend follows, regular classes will resume on October 5, said authorities of the private university located near Rajpura in Patiala.
Students and parents are advised to keep following the official social handles of the university along with portal for latest updates.
With inputs of PTI