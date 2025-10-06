‘Punished for doing journalism’: Indian student denied US visa despite $100,000 Columbia scholarship

An Indian student who earned a $100,000 (approximately Rs 89 lakh) scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in journalism at Columbia University was denied a United States (US) student visa in the final stage of the process, a decision he believes was influenced by his professional reporting and online presence.

Kaushik Raj, 27, had already secured admission to Columbia and completed all other formalities before facing rejection, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The only step left was to submit his social media details, a requirement introduced under the Trump administration to intensify scrutiny of visa applicants.

“I wasn’t very active online,” Raj told The Washington Post, adding, “I never posted personal opinions on global issues like Gaza. But I did share my reporting, stories on hate crimes and India’s treatment of Muslims.”

Despite having met all eligibility requirements, Raj received a denial letter from the US Embassy in New Delhi on August 21, about two months after the new screening policy mandating public access to all social media accounts came into effect. The letter made no mention of his online activity, stating instead that he had failed to prove sufficient ties to India, a standard reason cited in such rejections.

Raj, however, believes otherwise. “It’s clearly because they’ve gone through my social media. I will apply to the UK now. I still want to study journalism, just not in a country that punishes you for doing it,” he added.

Not an isolated case

According to The Washington Post, Raj’s case isn’t isolated. At least three other Indian students faced similar visa denials in recent months, all after clearing the initial stages. Each was told they lacked enough connection to India despite having spent their entire lives there.

When questioned, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly defended the policy, saying, “The Trump administration is ensuring that so-called ‘guests’ in our country are not posing a national security threat or trying to undermine US foreign policy.”