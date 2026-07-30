Pune University staffer suspended, booked for allegedly selling forged BCom degree and marksheet

Pune, Maharashtra (PTI): Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has approached the police after suspending an employee for allegedly taking money from a student and providing him with a fake B Com marksheet and degree certificate, officials have said.
The university received a complaint that Ramesh Mukhekar, who works in the accounts department, allegedly accepted Rs 70,000 from a student, promising to obtain a genuine degree certificate and marksheet for him, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Mukhekar allegedly sent the student images of documents on WhatsApp. They appeared to be original, but were actually fabricated documents.
"The employee is not attached to the university's Examination Department. The documents prepared and shared by him on WhatsApp do not match the official records of the Examination Department," the university said.
Taking serious note of the matter, the university suspended Mukhekar with immediate effect, the statement said.
Considering the gravity of the case, Dr Rajendra Talware, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, has filed a formal complaint application with Chaturshringi police station, the varsity said.
"Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in the offence during the police investigation," the statement said. It did not specify whether the student would face any action.
Preliminary findings indicated that Mukhekar allegedly created the fake documents using his knowledge of the university's examination system, it said.
"It will be established during the police investigation whether any other person or systemic involvement exists in the matter," the officials said.
The university also appealed to students and parents not to believe rumours regarding the authenticity of its examination documents, saying its marksheets and degree certificates incorporate high-level security features designed to prevent forgery.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.