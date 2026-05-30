Pune district investigates Census duty refusal by three teachers

Daund: Three teachers, including two women, have been booked at Yavat Police Station for allegedly refusing to perform duties assigned to them under the National Census 2027 and for remaining absent from work despite official instructions.



The complaint was lodged by Shri Krishna Babasaheb Shirsat, Circle Officer of Pargaon, at Yavat Police Station.



The accused was identified as Ramdas Sahebrao Baravkar, a teacher at the Zilla Parishad Primary School, Tulevasti, as well as Suvarna Kanifnath Khaladkar and Seema Subhash Sable, both teachers at the Zilla Parishad Primary School, Galandwadi.