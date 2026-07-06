IMD red alert prompts closure of schools in Pune



Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced that all government, private and civic body-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on July 6 (Monday) after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.



The BMC said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students in view of the weather forecast.

In a statement, the BMC said, "In view of this forecast and keeping the safety of students in mind, a holiday has been declared on Monday, July 6, 2026, for all government, private, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools and colleges in Mumbai."The BMC, however, clarified that government and private offices will function as usual.



Thane District Collector Shrikrishnath Panchal also announced that the Anganwadis, Balwadis, primary schools, and secondary schools will remain shut in the district tomorrow.