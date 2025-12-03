Pune researchers find massive, grand-design spiral galaxy existing since universe's infancy

Two researchers from an astrophysics institute in Pune have discovered one of the most distant spiral galaxies ever observed - a massive, well-formed system that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old.

The finding adds to growing evidence that the early universe was more evolved than previously assumed, they said.

Named 'Alaknanda' after a Himalayan river, the grand-design spiral galaxy challenges existing theories on how early complex galactic structures formed, the researchers said.

"Finding such a well-formed spiral galaxy at this early epoch is quite unexpected. It shows that sophisticated structures were being built much earlier than we thought possible," one of the researchers said.

Despite being present when the universe was only 10 per cent of its current age, Alaknanda appears strikingly similar to the Milky Way. The findings have been published in the European journal 'Astronomy & Astrophysics'.