Pune MPSC protest gains support as Rohit Pawar, Jarange Patil urge govt to act



“Right now, the focus is solely on the MPSC; I urge the government not to halt this process until it reaches its full scope. Stopping now would prove very costly for you,” Pawar said.

Another NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad also called on the government to take their demands seriously.

“The government should be serious and not take it lightly. The demands of the students have to be considered positively. If the paper has been leaked, then it is an injustice to the students,” Awhad said.

He further urged the government not to undermine the aspirations of students.