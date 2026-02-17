Pune EdTech startup raises $850K to build AI-driven career ecosystem

Pune-based EdTech startup Beep has raised 850K USD in a Pre-Series A funding round to accelerate its mission of building an AI-driven career ecosystem for students and early career professionals.

The round saw participation from Knowhere Ventures LLC, Pacific Global Solutions Limited and LeadAngels FLV, along with individual investors Vipul Prakash, Founder of wowJobs, and Sandeep Johri, CEO of Checkmarx.

With this round, the company’s total funding raised to date stands at 1.5M USD.

The company plans to utilise the capital to scale its platform to 5 million users and onboard 150 additional colleges over the next nine months. Beep will also invest in building more industry-relevant programs that equip students with practical, job-ready skills aligned with real hiring needs. Currently, the platform runs more than 28 live programs across design, work-ready certification and experiential internship tracks, helping learners transition from education to employment faster.

Commenting on the fundraise, Saurabh Mangrulkar, Founder and CEO of Beep, said, “Tier 2 and Tier 3 students have the same ambition as Tier 1, only the system does not give them the same access. This fundraise is fuel for our mission to build a Tier 1 like career ecosystem at scale, where every student can explore, learn and earn faster, smarter and with real outcomes. Along with this, we have launched new product upgrades across the Beep ecosystem, including AI career tools, job ready learning programs and stronger recruiter and college workflows to improve real student outcomes.”

Since its inception, Beep has enabled more than 30,000 young talents and early professionals to secure placements, internships and gig work opportunities through its platform. What began during the second wave of COVID-19 as a safe discussion space for students has evolved into a comprehensive career ecosystem serving over 6.5 million users, partnering with more than 1,500 colleges and working with 7,800 hiring companies across India.

The platform integrates career guidance, structured mentorship, industry-aligned learning and AI-powered hiring tools to ensure faster and fairer transitions from education to employment. Its offerings include a career-building app that provides mentorship, resume support and access to jobs and internships, professional upskilling programs with placement assistance, UniBeep for institutional placement management and BeepHire.ai for AI-powered fresher recruitment.

With this round, Beep strengthens its financial runway amid growing demand for outcome-driven, skills-focused education platforms. The funding comes at a time when the EdTech sector is increasingly focused on linking learning outcomes with employability and workforce readiness.