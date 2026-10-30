Pune-based university to offer 100 percent scholarships to 8 students from NE states

Guwahati: A Pune-based private university has announced eight special scholarships offering a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver to one meritorious student from each of the eight North Eastern states, a statement said.
Students from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim can apply for the scholarships at the Pimpri Chinchwad University (PCU), Pune.
Applicants must meet the institution's eligibility criteria, including securing a minimum of 85 per cent marks in their qualifying examination.
The initiative by the Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust (PCET) aims to make quality higher education more accessible to deserving students and equip them with skills to build successful careers and contribute to the development of their home states, the statement said.
PCET executive director Girish Desai said the initiative seeks to provide students from the North East region with access to quality education, modern technologies and industry-oriented learning, enabling them to explore wider career opportunities.
Apart from the eight special scholarships for North East students, the university offers merit-based tuition fee scholarships of up to 80 per cent, depending on academic performance.
Other scholarship categories include need-based assistance, sports, talent-based awards, postgraduate studies and PhD research, subject to applicable conditions, the statement added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.