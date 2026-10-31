Pune academician presents Asia Pacific Educational Excellence Award 2026 to Thai minister

Pune: Pune-based academician and Himalayan University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Prakash Divakaran joined an international academic delegation to present the Asia Pacific Educational Excellence Award 2026 to Thailand's Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office, Supamas Isarabhakdi, in Bangkok.

The award was presented at the Naree Samosorn Building at the Government House on October 26. It was organised by the Global Research Conference Forum (GRCF) to recognise contributions to education and academic development.

Supamas received the award in recognition of her work in promoting higher education, science, research and innovation during her tenure as Thailand's Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

The delegation included Dr J Gireesh Kumar, Head of the Department of Law at Central University of Kerala; Associate Professor Dr Chaiwat Phueakkhong of Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University; and Dr Kritsada Chimpleewat of the university's Ranong Education Centre.

Divakaran, who is based in Pune, currently serves as the Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. He has more than three decades of experience in academia and industry, with work spanning higher education, research and academic leadership.

The award presentation also brought together academic representatives from India and Thailand, highlighting opportunities for cooperation between institutions in the two countries.

During the meeting, Supamas highlighted the importance of making education and knowledge useful in everyday life. She said people should have access to reliable information and develop the ability to make informed decisions.

The GRCF award recognises individuals, educational institutions and organisations for their contributions to educational development and their impact on learners and communities.

The event also highlighted the role of international academic partnerships in encouraging research collaboration, knowledge exchange and cooperation between universities.