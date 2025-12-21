Pumpkin flower: A matchmaker and Ayurveda hero that blooms in Margazhi

While Chennai is slowly warming up to the idea of girl-date bouquets and baby’s breath tied with handwritten notes, Tamil culture has long lived in an intimate and almost obsessive relationship with flowers.

Here, flowers are not occasional gestures but daily companions, woven into hair, pinned behind ears, strung into garlands, and carried with love.

Their colours announce mood, their fragrances linger long after they wither, and their aesthetics complete an ensemble in ways no ornament can.

Yet this obsession runs deeper than the adornment. Flowers in Tamil society have also long carried meanings of class, caste, and sanctity.

Some blooms are elevated, deemed worthy only of the gods, while others are considered too ordinary or too “impure” to be worn at all. Then there exist flowers that are neither garlanded nor used for worship. They linger instead on the margins of use and symbolism.