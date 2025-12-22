Pulse polio drive in Karnataka meets 96% target on day one

“The two drops are extremely important. Parents must ensure that all children are vaccinated,” said Rao, adding, “The vaccine is completely safe and parents are urged to not pay heed to rumours.”

Rao said a door-to-door vaccination drive will be held for two or three days, covering children up to the age of five. The state has set a target of vaccinating 62.4 lakh children.

For the smooth conduct of the campaign, the state has set up 33,258 booths, 1,030 mobile teams and 1,096 transit teams. Altogether 1,13,115 lakh vaccination workers and 7,322 supervisors will administer the vaccine. Parents can locate the nearest vaccination centre using the Nearby Vaccination Centre Karnataka app, the minister said.