Pudukottai Dental College fails to secure approval for BDS intake

CHENNAI: The National Dental Commission (NDC) has denied permission to the state for admitting students to the BDS course at the Government Dental College, Pudukkottai, for the 2026-27 academic year.

In a communication to the college dean, the NDC, which functions under the Union Ministry of Health, cited faculty shortage and lack of equipment among other things as reasons for denying the nod.

It said the public health dentistry department must have one associate professor, but it has none. Under the non-teaching staff category, only one dental mechanic is available against the required six.

The commission also noted the absence of equipment such as an automatic developer, automatic periapical X-ray developer, mobile dental van, stabiliser, generator, oxygen cylinder and demonstration models.

When contacted, Health Secretary Darez Ahamed said the Directorate of Medical Education is in the process of addressing the issue. Speaking to TNIE, Director of Medical Education and Research Dr R Suganthy Rajakumari said the college has the required faculty and equipment.

There was a miscommunication between people who inspected the college and those who prepared compliance reports. Officials have gone to Delhi with the compliance report to brief the NDC.

The college will get approval, she said. The college, which has 50 BDS seats, was inaugurated in 2023 by former chief minister M K Stalin. With that, the state got its third government dental college. The number of BDS seats in the state also increased to 250.

The Union Health Ministry gave approval for admissions in 2023, and it has since been renewed annually based on the performance of the college.

The state’s first government dental college in Chennai was established in 1953 with 100 seats. Another 100 seats were added after the government took over the Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital.