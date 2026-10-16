Puducherry govt to consider direct bus services for Community College students

Puducherry: Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Friday said the government was considering introducing direct bus services for students travelling daily from distant areas to the Pondicherry University Community College in Lawspet.

Addressing students and staff at the college's 30th foundation day celebrations and inaugurating its new academic building, Kailashnathan said he had been informed that students from distant villages faced difficulties in getting direct buses to the institution.

He said a majority of the students hailed from rural areas and were the first graduates in their families.