Puducherry govt to consider direct bus services for Community College students

Puducherry: Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Friday said the government was considering introducing direct bus services for students travelling daily from distant areas to the Pondicherry University Community College in Lawspet.
Addressing students and staff at the college's 30th foundation day celebrations and inaugurating its new academic building, Kailashnathan said he had been informed that students from distant villages faced difficulties in getting direct buses to the institution.
He said a majority of the students hailed from rural areas and were the first graduates in their families.
Praising the college's objective of promoting skills and proficiency among youth in various disciplines, Kailashnathan, who is also the Chief Rector of Pondicherry University, said students graduating from the Community College were securing placements in India and abroad.
He said the country was poised to emerge as a developed nation under the Viksit Bharat programme, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He added that the newly inaugurated academic building would help students concentrate on their studies and benefit from improved facilities.
Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor P Prakash Babu, who welcomed the gathering, said the university's Community College was the first of its kind in the country at the higher education level. He said the college offered courses in various disciplines to meet the needs of young people.
The college's Principal-in-Charge, C Aruna, proposed the vote of thanks.
Pondicherry University Deputy Registrar K Mahesh told PTI that the college began around three decades ago as the Institute of Community Development.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.