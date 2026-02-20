Publishing young: Abhijita Gupta on writing, rejection and responsibility

1) What did “being published” actually involve for you at age seven, from first draft to finished book, and what did you learn about the process that surprised you?

Publishing a book at the age of seven provided me with a vital platform to communicate my ideas and ideology to the world. The process, however, was a master class in resilience. Despite the public emphasis on equality, I was frequently rejected by publishers simply because of my age. Navigating that unfairness didn't discourage me. Instead, it sharpened my confidence and taught me to stand firmly behind my work, regardless of how society viewed my years.

2) When you say you write regularly, what does a normal week look like during the school term, including time, place, and what you do when you do not feel like writing?

I'm a student by day and a writer by heart. When I spend my school hours studying and joking with friends, I'm always collecting ideas in the back of my mind. The second I reach home, I pen those ideas down to bring them to life. The rest of my evening is dedicated to balancing reading, playing, completing my school homework, and having dinner with my family, along with 30 minutes of parent-monitored screen time to keep my digital habits healthy, keeping my life balanced and grounded.

3) Which reading habits helped your writing the most, and how would you recommend students build a reading habit when they are busy and distracted?

At the core of every author is a dedicated reader. I began my journey early, eventually finding myself captivated by the world building of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, Rick Riordan and J K Rowling. Over time my interest evolved towards the real-world impact of figures like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Abdul Kalam. I believe reading is a habit that should be nurtured, never forced. It should stem from a natural thirst for knowledge, a thirst that can only be quenched by picking up a book and losing yourself in its pages.

4) What does “editing” look like for you? Who gives you feedback, and how do you decide what to change versus what to keep?

Editing is a collaborative process with my publishers and I always take their feedback positively. However, I'm intentional about not changing too much. I firmly believe that authenticity leads to connectivity. If a story is over-edited, it loses the raw, honest perspective that makes it relatable to other children.

5) For a student who wants to publish or post their writing, what are your simplest rules for online safety, privacy, and boundaries?

I am not on social media because I believe that social media is not suitable for children. My social media handles and accounts are handled by my parents. Unfortunately, I don't have any advice to give on this topic, but I do believe that if you are pursuing anything on social media, then it should always be parent-guided and monitored because they know what is best for you.

6) What are your rules for responding to comments, DMs, and collab requests? Do you watch out for any red flags, and what do you do when you spot one?

For DM and collabs, yes, my parents do get them, but we choose wisely whether to actually go for them or not, because we do not want my studies to get hampered. We just want to nurture my creativity. Because it's not a business through which you can earn something. It's a passion that needs to be nurtured and cared for.

7) What is your personal method for dealing with criticism, rejection, or harsh feedback, and how do you stop it from affecting your confidence or your work?

India is a democratic country and everyone has opinions. So do I. I always view criticism positively because that's just the way I have been brought up. But yes, overcoming several barriers, such as being discriminated against because of my age, has made me realise that my voice has power even when society isn't ready to play fair. My family is my guardian angel who always keeps me motivated and keeps my confidence high. I don't get affected by the negativity around me because I have my family with me, my friends with me, and those are the things that truly matter.