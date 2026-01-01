Publishers allotted 980 stalls at 49th Chennai book fair

CHENNAI: With the much-awaited 49th Chennai Book Fair set to begin on January 8, the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi) has allotted 980 stalls to publishers, including state and central government departments. The fair will be held at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam till January 21.

Speaking to TNIE, S Vairavan, secretary of Bapasi, said around 100 applications were rejected during the stall selection process due to limited space at the venue. “However, stalls have been allotted to both members and non-members of the association ensuring wider participation from publishers across the state” he said.